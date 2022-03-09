World Share

Across The Balkans: Eastern Europe Opens Its Doors to Ukrainian Refugees

This episode explores how the region is grappling with a wave of Ukrainian refugees as Russia continues its assault on their country. Balkan nations have said they will open their doors to people fleeing. More than two million have already fled into Eastern Europe. The UN has called it Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War Two. Most are fleeing to Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, but significant numbers have also escaped to Moldova and Romania. And other Balkan nations say they're prepared to resettle thousands of displaced Ukrainians. We spoke to the UNHCR spokesperson for Romania, Gabriela Leu, to find out more about the situation at its borders with Ukraine. Plus, Veljko Skenderija met some of the first Ukrainian refugees who’ve made it to Croatia, where the government says all Ukrainians are welcome to take shelter. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp