Is Western corporate activism in Russia justified?
When you think of American big business, corporate activism isn't what naturally comes to mind. In fact, businesses often don't want politics to get in the way of profits. And yet today, corporate America has dealt the West's latest blow to Russia. The number of Western brands boycotting the Russian economy is unprecedented in size and scale. Is taking a stand for Ukraine good for business, or could this economic escalation backfire in the long-run? Guests: Anders Aslund Economist and Author of 'Russia's Crony Capitalism' Ekaterina Chimiris Political Science Professor at Russia's Financial University Vicky Pryce Board Member at Centre for Economics and Business Research Htwe Htwe Thein Associate Professor of International Business at Curtin University
March 10, 2022
