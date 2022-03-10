POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US says Iraq and UAE agree to increase oil production
03:39
BizTech
US says Iraq and UAE agree to increase oil production
Oil prices have plunged by as much as 12%, to settle around $108 per barrel after rising to more than $130 earlier this week. The drop came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United Arab Emirates and Iraq have agreed to increase oil production. Washington has been calling on major oil exporters to raise output to rein in rising prices and make up for a fall in global supplies following its ban on Russian exports of fossil fuels. For more on the topic, we were joined by AvaTrade Chief Market Analyst, Naeem Aslam. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussiaEnergyExport #GulfOilSupply
March 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?