Children women in labour injured in Mariupol hospital bombing

As the siege around the Ukrainian city of Mariupol tightens, civilian residents have resorted to burying their dead in mass graves. On Wednesday, a maternity hospital was hit by Russian air strikes. The firing resumed on Thursday. The UN says it has recorded more than 500 civilian deaths so far in Ukraine but says the number is likely to be far higher. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest, viewers may find some of his report very disturbing.