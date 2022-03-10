POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Children women in labour injured in Mariupol hospital bombing
02:19
World
Children women in labour injured in Mariupol hospital bombing
As the siege around the Ukrainian city of Mariupol tightens, civilian residents have resorted to burying their dead in mass graves. On Wednesday, a maternity hospital was hit by Russian air strikes. The firing resumed on Thursday. The UN says it has recorded more than 500 civilian deaths so far in Ukraine but says the number is likely to be far higher. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest, viewers may find some of his report very disturbing.
March 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?