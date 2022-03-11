Dow Jones index heads for fifth straight week of losses amid inflation fears

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fears of higher inflation are driving down investor sentiment across global equity markets on Friday. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region fell lower, as the the Dow Jones heads for its fifth straight week of losses. Russia's attack on Ukraine has driven up international prices of oil, natural gas, food grains and dozens of other commodities. The impact is already being felt, with consumer inflation in the US soaring to a 40-year high of 7.9% in February. Equiti Capital market analyst, David Madden joined us from London. #InflationFears #StockMarkets #DowJones
March 11, 2022
