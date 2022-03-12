World Share

Playback: A 'turning point' in Türkiye-Israel relations

We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. On this episode of Playback... More than two million people have fled Ukraine amid intense Russian attacks on several cities. The highest level peace talks since the start of the conflict. The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia meet in Türkiye. In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Ukraine's foreign minister says his Russian counterpart is not in a position to make any decisions. And Turkish President Erdogan welcomes his Israeli counterpart in Ankara - the first visit of an Israeli head of state since 2007.