Moldova granted IMF financial aid after refugee influx
Moldova is one of Europe's smallest countries and one of its poorest but it's taken in, by far, the biggest proportion of Ukrainian refugees relative to the size of the country. It's coping for now, due to a large group of volunteers, but if it doesn't receive urgent help it will soon be at breaking point. The International Monetary Fund has now agreed to increase it's financial support for the nation, as Daniel Padwick explains.
March 11, 2022
