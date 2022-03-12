POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
International assistance flowing in Ukraine to help mitigate impact of Russian attack
As Ukraine faces its biggest economic and humanitarian crisis, international assistance is flowing in to help mitigate the impact of the Russian attack: - IMF approves $1.4B emergency funds - World Bank announces $700M in loans, grants - Washington to provide $13.6B to Kiev The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has also announced a $2.2B 'resilience package' for Ukraine. Its president Odile Renaud Basso joined us from Paris. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #UkraineAid #HumanitarianAssistance
March 12, 2022
