Ukraine dominates first day of Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Russia's attack on Ukraine was at the top of the agenda on the first day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced hope for calm and common sense in resolving the conflict. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov says President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with his Ukrainian counterpart. But world leaders say promises of negotiations are not enough. Andrew Hopkins reports from Antalya. #AntalyaDiplomacyForum #Ukraine #Russia
March 12, 2022
