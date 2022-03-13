What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

One on One - Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

The crisis between Ukraine and Russia has been a wake-up call for Europe, and in particular for Germany, which had to reverse it's traditionally pacifist attitude by increasing its military budget by a hundred billion euros. TRT World sat down with former German Vice Chancellor and former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to discuss Germany's role in the Ukraine-Russian conflict.