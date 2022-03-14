What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

Russia counts on sanctions help from China as US warns Beijing

Washington has warned Beijing over helping Moscow blunt the blow of international sanctions. That's after Russia said it is banking on China's help to withstand the crippling economic restrictions placed by Western nations over the attack in Ukraine. For more, we are joined by Guido Cozzi. He's a professor of Macroeconomics at St Gallen University. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #China #RussiaSanctions