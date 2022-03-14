POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia plans on banning 200 Western export goods in retaliation
05:27
World
Russia plans on banning 200 Western export goods in retaliation
Russia has announced that it will ban the export of 200 products, including many raw materials used by manufacturing, food processing, construction and tech companies. The country is a major source of metals, minerals and machines for a number of industries. Oktay Tanrisever, chairperson of the Center for Black Sea and Central Asia, weighs in on what effect this move will have on Russia’s economy. #Russia #Ukraine #exportban
March 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?