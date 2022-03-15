POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt
12:30
World
One on One - High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt
Concerns are rising that once again Bosnia and Herzegovina could descend into conflict. Bosnia Serb leader Milord Dodik wants to break away from the national government. It shares power among power among Bosnia’s ethnic groups: the Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks. The peace agreement that ended the Bosnian War in the 1990s created this type of government expressly to avoid further bloodshed. But Dodik wants a separate army, judiciary and tax system for Serbs. TRT World sat down for a one-on-one interview with High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt to discuss the issues.
March 15, 2022
