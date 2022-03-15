World Share

Türkiye’s President Meets German, Greek Leaders Amid Ukraine Conflict

As Russia's military assault on Ukraine intensifies, global calls for a ceasefire are growing. And that's the message Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan made as he met with the leaders of Germany and Greece. The worsening conflict in Ukraine was at the centre of President Erdogan's meeting with German chancellor Olaf Sholz, and earlier with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. A statement following their meeting said that Turkiye and Greece have a special responsibility in European security amidst the conflict in Ukraine. Ali Demirdas Political Analyst Tudor Onea Faculty Member at Bilkent University