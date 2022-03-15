World Share

Will Foreign Volunteers in Ukraine Pose a Long-term Threat?

Dozens of missiles reportedly struck a Ukrainian military facility near the Polish border, killing at least 35 people and injuring more than one hundred and thirty. Russia's defence ministry said it was targeting weapons supplied by the west. But Moscow also claimed it had killed up to 180 foreign mercenaries who were being trained at the facility. Kiev denies any foreign nationals were killed in the strike. But the attack raises questions about the role of foreign fighters in the conflict. Sim Tack Geopolitical and military analyst at Force Analysis Maya Mirchandani Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation