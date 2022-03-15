World Share

At least four killed in strike on Kiev residential building

Russian shelling hit more residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday. The mayor has announced a two-day curfew from Tuesday night for fear Russian bombardment is about to intensify. The leaders of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic visit Kiev for solidarity talks with President Zelensky who has once again urged western leaders to send him war planes. The EU has announced a further tightening of sanctions. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.