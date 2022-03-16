POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is the significance of US President Biden visiting the NATO conference?
03:01
World
What is the significance of US President Biden visiting the NATO conference?
US President Joe Biden plans to travel to Brussels next week for a meeting of NATO leaders to discuss Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. Kathleen Collins, associate professor at the department of political science in the University of Minnesota unpacks Russia’s incursions in Ukraine and the significance of President Biden visiting the NATO conference next week. #Biden #NATO #Ukraine
March 16, 2022
