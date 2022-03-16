World Share

One on One - Former Member of Afghan Peace Negotiation Team Fatima Gailani

More than six months since the Taliban took over, Afghanistan is still gripped by one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. Former Afghan peace negotiation team member and women's rights activist Fatima Gailani sits down with TRT World's Melinda Nucifora to discuss international recognition, how Afghanistan must learn from its past mistakes and how the Taliban can become fitting rulers for the Afghan people.