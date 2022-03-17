World Share

Has Zelenskyy Won The Social Media War?

From playing president, to becoming one. Appealing to world leaders and fighting for his nation's survival against a Russian military onslaught. Is the strategy and style of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy working? And if so, why isn't the West giving him what he wants? Guests: Evan Nierman Founder and CEO of Red Banyan Paul Ingram Senior Research Associate at Cambridge University Andrij Dobriansky Chair of UN Affairs at the Ukrainian World Congress