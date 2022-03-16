POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy urges US to 'do more' in virtual address to Congress
05:35
World
Zelenskyy urges US to 'do more' in virtual address to Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the US Congress with a personal message to President Joe Biden. He’s called on him, as leader of the free world, to be the leader of peace. Former US ambassador to Ukraine and senior director of the Eurasia Center, John Herbst talks to TRT World on the latest developments as Moscow continues its assault on Kiev. #Zelenskyy #USCongress #Russiaattacks
March 16, 2022
