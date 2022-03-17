POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia authorises production of malaria treatment
Pharmaceutical regulators in Australia have approved a new malaria drug therapy that could provide a powerful treatment for children aged two to 16, especially in Africa and South Asia. The approval means there are now vaccines against the two deadliest forms of malaria. Chairperson of the Africa Healthcare Federation, Amit Thakker weighs in on whether this will be a game changer in the fight against the disease in sub-Sahara Africa. #Malaria #Australia #ChildHealth
March 17, 2022
