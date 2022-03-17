March 17, 2022
03:32
03:32
More Videos
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to visit NATO ally Bulgaria
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Bulgaria later this week in a show of support for the NATO ally. The Pentagon says talks will also focus on the country’s military strength as NATO looks to bolster its capabilities in the region. Michael Desch, professor of international relations at the University of Notre Dame, has more on what to expect from this visit. #Bulgaria #Russia #LloydAustin
More Videos