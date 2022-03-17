POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How different is the Australian-approved malaria treatment from existing therapies
05:07
World
How different is the Australian-approved malaria treatment from existing therapies
Pharmaceutical regulators in Australia have approved a new drug that could provide a powerful Malaria treatment for children aged two to 16, especially in Africa and South Asia. The approval means there are now vaccines against the two deadliest forms of malaria. Mario Ottiglio from High Lantern Group weighs in on how this treatment is different from the ones already on the market. #WHO #malaria #Australia
March 17, 2022
