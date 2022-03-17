POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Federal Reserve raises interest rates for first time since 2018
02:41
BizTech
US Federal Reserve raises interest rates for first time since 2018
The US Federal Reserve has approved its first interest rate increase in more than three years, to address spiralling inflation. The central bank had kept its benchmark interest rate anchored near zero since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. With borrowing costs now on the rise, Fed officials are warning economic growth will slow. For more, we joined to Russ Mould, AJ Bell Investment Director in London. #FED #InterestRates #USInflation
March 17, 2022
