World Share

Why Won’t NATO Powers Impose A No-fly Zone?

Can air assaults on Ukraine be stopped? As the Russian military onslaught enters its fourth week, the issue of air dominance reigns. NATO is refusing to impose a no-fly zone, but are there other ways to help Ukrainians secure their airspace? Guests: Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Paul Ingram Senior Research Associate at Cambridge University Jeffrey Stacey Former Senior Advisor to the US State Department