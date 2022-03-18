POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany’s Scholz says Ukrainian refugee influx is 'big challenge'
02:55
World
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the Ukrainian refugee influx will become a 'big, big challenge'. So far, Germany has received nearly 200,000 refugees. The country seems well placed to cope with this new influx, having admitted a large number of people during the 2015 refugee crisis. But right now, Berlin is already at capacity. And as the number of arrivals grows each day, so do the challenges for authorities and the risks for refugees. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin.
March 18, 2022
