Will Russian Oligarchs Turn on Putin After Ukraine Sanctions?
26:00
World
Russian oligarchs have been sanctioned - a punishment by Western countries who have targeted Vladimir Putin's mega-rich friends and allies in the hopes they can influence him enough to stop the conflict. But can these sanctions really make a difference? Nexus speaks to Sergei Markov, Vladimir Putin’s former Spokesman who says Russia will not bow to outside pressure. Adam Smith, a lawyer and former adviser to the U.S. Treasury Department says sanctions are only as strong as the weakest link. But Anna Matveeva is a Russian Affairs analyst who thinks oligarchs have minimal influence! And Elisabeth Schimpfössl, the Author of ‘Rich Russians: from oligarchs to Bourgeoisie’ believes sanctions are hurting Russia's wealthy
March 26, 2022
