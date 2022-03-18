POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Google digitises Timbuktu manuscripts to preserve them
05:03
World
Google digitises Timbuktu manuscripts to preserve them
Ancient Arabic manuscripts in Timbuktu are being digitised and published by Google. Militants who took over the Malian city in 2012 threatened to destroy them, but they were safeguarded by families for years. Marie Rodet from University of London explains how digitalisation helps to save endangered cultural heritage, especially during conflicts and natural disasters. #Timbuktu's #ancient #manuscripts
March 18, 2022
