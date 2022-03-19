World Share

Africa Matters: Africa's Economic Fallout

This week, we look at the impact Russia's assault on Ukraine is having across Africa, as it's made worse by COVID-19, the climate crisis, conflict and soaring prices of food, fuel and fertilizers. Policy analyst, Ovigwe Eguegu helps us unpack the issue. We also head to South Africa, where census workers are conducting a once-in-a decade national count. But for the first time, they're doing it digitally. And we visit Nigeria, where landlords are demanding a year's rent upfront, and pricing tenants out of their homes. #AfricaMatters #Economy #Pandemic