Russian forces stalled outside Kiev as heavy shelling continues
02:19
World
Russian forces stalled outside Kiev as heavy shelling continues
Kiev has been bracing for a full-scale assault, but Moscow’s forces have stalled as they try to encircle Ukraine’s capital. Every day since Monday, Russian forces have launched attacks at dawn on apartment blocks in what Ukrainian authorities say is an attempt to break Kiev’s will. In the latest diplomatic push in the conflict, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has called for an end to hostilities. It made the plea ahead of a phone call between the leaders of the US and China. Claire Herriot reports.
March 18, 2022
