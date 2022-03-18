World Share

US Seeks Help From Saudi Arabia to Ease Oil Prices But Gets Cold Response

One direct consequence of Russia's attack on Ukraine has been skyrocketing oil prices. During past energy shocks, the US had reliable allies in the Gulf to help ease any crisis. As the world faced its latest oil crunch, the US reached out to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to increase their production. But President Joe Biden didn't get the reaction he might have been looking for.