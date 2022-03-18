POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Affect Stability in the South Caucasus?
11:32
World
It was the first face-to-face meeting in 13 years between the foreign ministers of Turkiye and Armenia. Decades of animosity, centered mostly on Armenia's occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, left the two neighbors with a closed border, and no diplomatic ties. But now, changes are in motion. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recently met with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan at the Antalya diplomacy forum. Two separate meetings have already been held this year, along with the resumption of flights between Istanbul and Yerevan. But could the conflict in Ukraine affect stability and Russia's role across the South Caucasus?
March 18, 2022
