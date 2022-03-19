POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mariupol's mayor says fighting has reached the city centre
02:29
World
Mariupol's mayor says fighting has reached the city centre
Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky says it's time for Moscow to negotiate for peace. Otherwise, he warns, it will take Russia generations to recover from its attack on Ukraine. Zelenskyy spoke as his country was under Russian artillery bombardment. The US has had its own warning. It's told Beijing that China will face "consequences" if it provides any material support to Russia during the conflict. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain begins our coverage.
March 19, 2022
