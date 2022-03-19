POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany has offered 300,000 private homes to Ukrainian refugees
02:10
World
Germany has offered 300,000 private homes to Ukrainian refugees
Millions of young people remain in areas of conflict in Ukraine. UNICEF says scores of children, some estimate around 112 were killed and many more injured, since the Russian operation began. Those who've managed to get away, often travelled for days and have been offered places to stay by strangers in Europe. Asli Atbas reports on one group of teenagers who've found sanctuary in Berlin. #Germany #UkrainianRefugees
March 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?