World Share

Zelenskyy calls for talks, fighting reaches central Mariupol

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are committing war crimes by blocking the delivery of aid. He's also calling for meaningful talks with the Kremlin. Ukrainian forces are continuing to put up a defiant defence and are limiting Russian ground advances. But Russia is bringing in new weapons, only seen before in its campaign in Syria. Major population centres like Kiev and Kharkiv remain in Ukrainian hands, but the Pentagon warns that the vast majority of Russian troops remain at home for now. Liz Maddock has the latest. #Russia #WarCrimes #Ukraine