Winners & Losers of China lockdown

Who is on the winning and losing ends of China's economic problems? China's latest lockdowns have led to the closure of factories that make products for some of the world's biggest companies. Tesla was forced to suspend production at its so-called giga-factory in Shanghai this week. iPhone-maker Apple also faces a shortage of gadgets after supplier Foxconn was forced to hit pause at its factory in Shenzhen. Those supply-chain bottlenecks are expected to add to inflationary pressures that have made consumer goods more expensive. But a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is also relieving some pressure on household and corporate budgets. #ChinaLockdown #WinnersLosers #FactoryClosures
March 21, 2022
