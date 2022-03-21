Russia's attack on Ukraine drives global energy price surge

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Energy prices spiked higher this week as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine appear to have stalled. The conflict in Ukraine is wreaking havoc on the global economy - from creating panic at the pump, to trouble on the high seas. Many European buyers are turning down Russian oil shipments as their governments slap economic sanctions and cut business ties with Moscow. But that's creating shortages across the continent, leaving motorists stranded and threatening the survival of small businesses. Ellen Wald, the president of the energy consulting firm, Transversal, joined us from Jacksonville, Florida. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #EnergyPrices #EconomicSanctions
March 21, 2022
