Ukraine conflict raising fears of food insecurity

The conflict in Ukraine is pushing millions of people into food poverty, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Both Russia and Ukraine are among the world's largest suppliers of grains, and disruptions in their exports mean many countries face the risk of losing their breadbaskets. Tayyibe Aydin reports. Monika Tothova, an economist with the Food and Agriculture Organization, joined us from Rome. #FoodInsecurity #RussiaAttacksUkraine #GrainPrices