Tech giants, large investment funds betting big on Web 3.0

Hailed by many as the the future of the internet, Web 3.0 is attracting attention and investments from the likes of Microsoft. In its latest funding round, blockchain technology startup, Consensys has raised $450M from the software giant, and from the Japanese investment fund Softbank and Singapore's Temasek. The money will go towards developing mobile wallets, decentralised business platforms and other tools that aim to give users more control over data. #Web3.0 #DecentralisedInternet #FutureofInternet