World Share

Where does China stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

China’s President has called Vladimir Putin his “best friend.” Together they’ve said the relationship between their countries had “no limits.” But after Russia's attack on Ukraine. China has been under pressure. Washington warned Beijing of “consequences” should it provide military or financial assistance to Moscow. Will China reconsider its relationship with Russia? Andy Mok Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for China and Globalization Natasha Kuhrt Lecturer in International Peace and Security Klaus W. Larres Professor of History & International Affairs Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.