EU plans collective purchases of liquefied natural gas

EU member states plan to begin buying liquefied natural gas cargoes, jointly as a bloc, instead of as individual countries. Following a formal deal signing later this week, the bloc will outline rules for the collective purchases, which aim to end reliance on Russian suppliers. The bloc is also discussing a ban on Russian oil imports, following similar restrictions by the US and the UK. Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava-Trade in London, explains how difficult it would be for Europe to find adequate alternative energy sources. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #LiquifiedNaturalGas #EuropeanUnion