UN expert urges North Korea to reopen to prevent starvation
02:19
World
UN expert urges North Korea to reopen to prevent starvation
A UN human rights expert is accusing North Korea of a further crackdown during the pandemic, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. Most infants are now malnourished, and new policies have been quietly been implemented, giving authorities the right to shoot anyone trying to leave the country. As Liz Maddock reports, a nation in isolation can be a dangerous one. #NorthKorea #Poverty #Pandemic
March 22, 2022
