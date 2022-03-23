POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Freed
26:00
World
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Freed
In April 2016 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Tehran accused of trying to topple the government in Tehran. Now after almost six-years, and several rounds of diplomatic wrangling, the British-Iranian dual national is finally free. But why did it take so long? And are human beings being used as political bargaining chips? Mohammad Marandi Advisor to Iran's Nuclear Negotiating Team Jared Genser International Human Rights Lawyer Negar Mortazavi Iranian-American Journalist
March 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?