POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Alexey Navalny Sentenced
26:00
World
Alexey Navalny Sentenced
Alexey Navalny is one of Vladimir Putin's fiercist critics, and for years he's been a headache for the Kremlin. But for how much longer? The opposition leader was already serving a three and a half year sentence, and now he's headed to a maximum security prison for close to another decade after a Russian court convicted him of stealing millions of dollars in donations from his own organizations. His supporters have branded the trial a sham and his lawyers have vowed to fight. Marvin Rees Mayor of Bristol and Friend of Alexey Navalny Sergey Markov Professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations Dana Lewis Journalist and Correspondent Sergei Davidis Memorial Human Rights Group Member
March 24, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?