Could Russia derail the Iran Nuclear deal?

Is the US going to allow Russia to be part of any revived Iran nuclear deal? There are suggestions that it could, despite the massive international sanctions imposed on Moscow because of events in Ukraine. Guests: Mohammad Marandi Professor at Tehran University Samuel M. Hickey Research Analyst at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation Darya Dolzikova​ RUSI Proliferation and Nuclear Policy programme Seyed Hossein Mousavian Former Spokesman for Iran's Nuclear Negotiations Team Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.