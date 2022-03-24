POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What kind of support will the US provide to Poland?
05:29
World
What kind of support will the US provide to Poland?
US President Biden will be heading to Poland on Friday to meet with NATO members and European allies on maintaining a unified front against Russia's incursions in Ukraine. Wojciech Przybylski, editor-in-chief of Visegrad Insight weighs in on NATO's extraordinary summit in Brussels and what support the Biden administration will give to Warsaw as the country bears the brunt of refugees from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. #Poland #NATO #Ukraine
March 24, 2022
