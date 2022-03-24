POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO alliance boosting its forces in Eastern Europe
05:52
World
NATO alliance boosting its forces in Eastern Europe
NATO leaders have just wrapped up an emergency summit on their response to Russia's attack on Ukraine. They've agreed to bolster the alliance's forces on land, sea and air and send additional military support to Ukraine. Luke Coffey from The Heritage Foundation weighs in on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and how Russia will react to NATO boosting its forces on the eastern flank. #Ukraine #EasternEurope #NATO
March 24, 2022
