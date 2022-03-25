POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia to unleash 'terror' in Ukraine's Kherson
It's been exactly one month since the start of Russia's attack on Ukraine. The UN has been able to verify 1,000 civilian deaths, but admits the true figure is almost certainly higher. In the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine says 15,000 citizens have had their documents confiscated and told they will be forcibly relocated to Russia. In the city of Kherson, already under Russian control, a whistleblower in the Russian FSB security agency says Moscow will quell unrest by unleashing what he calls a 'great terror', including kidnapping residents.
March 25, 2022
