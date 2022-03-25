World Share

NATO leaders agree to bolster land, sea and air defences

Washington has announced an additional 1-billion dollars in humanitarian aid for Kiev, despite pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more tanks and fighter jets. Western leaders and their allies have gathered in Brussels for emergency back-to-back NATO, G7, and EU summits in the face of Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine. NATO is reinforcing its eastern flank with new battlegroups, and has activated its biological and chemical weapons defences. Should Russia stage such attacks, US President Joe Biden has suggested for the first time that an escalation may be necessary. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.