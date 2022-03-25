POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US, EU strike gas deal to help cut energy dependence on Russia
04:16
World
US, EU strike gas deal to help cut energy dependence on Russia
The US and the European Union have unveiled a plan to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels following the attack of Ukraine. Retired Brigadier General Jarosław Strozyk from the University of Wroclaw weighs in on Russia’s offensive and how the US and the EU working together to decrease Europe’s dependency on Russian gas will impact the geopolitical climate in the region. #EU #US #Russiangas
March 25, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?